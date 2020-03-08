Surbhi Jyoti makes a jaw-dropping entry on Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka as Laila!

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma has been one of the audience’s favourites since its pilot episode and it shows with the kind of TRP the show has. With a lot of twists and turns seen on a daily basis on this show, this mythical show has had the audiences hooked with the storyline and the adorable pair of Aman Junaid Khan and Roshni Ahmad. The show is all set to see a new entry with Surbhi Jyoti as Laila.

Due to a turn of events, Aman and Roshni have to save Mr. Chotu from the red moon and the gatekeeper asks them to ring the bell without waking the princess of the red moon up. The duo rings the bell and it somehow awakes the princess, which is played by Surbhi Jyoti. Dressed in a red gown and blindfolded, Surbhi Jyoti makes a killer entry on the show and only time will tell how her part on the show makes it even better!

Take a look at the pictures that Surbhi posted on her Instagram and we just can’t take our eyes off this beauty!

View this post on Instagram

#yehjaaduhaijinnka ???? #moonprincess ????

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Mar 7, 2020 at 3:16am PST

View this post on Instagram

Meet #Laila ???? #moonprincess #yehjaaduhaijinnka @starplus @gulenaghmakhan @anusoru ???? @_therahulsharma_

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Mar 6, 2020 at 10:51pm PST

How did you like Surbhi Jyoti’s look for the show? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results