Surbhi Chandna dazzles as a bride as she shoots for the last episode of Sanjivani!

It was recently announced that the Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopra, and Namit Khanna starrer Sanjivani will go off-air. Although there are chances of a new season coming in, the fans just couldn’t make peace with the news. As heartbreaking as it was, the show will air its last episode on March 13. The team has already shot for the last day and it was full of love, laughter, and mixed emotions, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram to share a few stories from the shoot where they were shooting a wedding sequence.

Looking as ethereal as ever, Surbhi Chandna is seen dressed up as a bride in a red lehenga as she is all set to marry Gaurav Chopra in the show. The duo has really managed to win the viewers’ hearts and became one of the most-loved pair on television in no time. The red lehenga that Surbhi donned had intricate work in golden threads and we’re not sure how she manages to look this pretty in every outfit she wears! She posted the pictures with the caption, “Ek Akhiri Baar #wedding #drishani #sanjivani #swipeleft”.

Take a look at them.

We’re surely going to miss Surbhi Chandna play Dr. Ishani on screen! What about you? Let us know in the comments below!

