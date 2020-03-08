Surbhi Chandna dazzles as a bride as she shoots for the last episode of Sanjivani!

It was recently announced that the Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopra, and Namit Khanna starrer Sanjivani will go off-air. Although there are chances of a new season coming in, the fans just couldn’t make peace with the news. As heartbreaking as it was, the show will air its last episode on March 13. The team has already shot for the last day and it was full of love, laughter, and mixed emotions, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram to share a few stories from the shoot where they were shooting a wedding sequence.
Ek Akhiri Baar #wedding #drishani #sanjivani #swipeleft Only on StarPlus and Hotstar Monday- Friday 6.30 PM
We’re surely going to miss Surbhi Chandna play Dr. Ishani on screen! What about you? Let us know in the comments below!
