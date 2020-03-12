Sidharth Shukla finds his fights with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai silly now

Sidharth Shukla started off as being good friends with Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13, however, their dynamics changed a few weeks into the show. As for his equation with Rashami, the two acted civil whenever possible but it was clear that they did not want anything to do with each other. In his recent interview, Sidharth Shukla opened up about how silly he finds his fights with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai, now that he thinks about it and ends up laughing at them.

He also spoke about how he does not like to dwell on the past for long and believes in moving on from situations. Although he has not met Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai after Bigg Boss 13 finale, he hopes that their equation will be cordial now as it was towards the end of the show. He also says that he likes to have a peaceful and cordial relationship with everyone around him and is hoping that they will have fun whenever they meet next!

Looks like Sidharth Shukla is willing to let go all the grudges and start afresh, we wonder what Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai have to say about that.

