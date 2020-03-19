Rajkummar Rao completes ten years in Bollywood, pens an emotional note

Rajkummar Rao, one of the most versatile actors of his generation, clocks 10 years in the Indian film industry today. This day, a decade ago, he debuted with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Unlike newbies then who picked conventional roles, Rao took the offbeat path and lent his acting mettle to films that furthered the cause of cinema in the initial years of his career. In hindsight, the gamble paid off for Rao as some of the most celebrated filmmakers signed him on for challenging roles. He has been the flag bearer of this new wave of Hindi cinema.
The actor took to his social media accounts to share a note of gratitude. "It’s been 10 years for me in the industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but blessings. Big thanks to all my Co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn’t have been possible without ur love & support. Thank you my KarmaBhoomi #Mumbai. It’s just a humble beginning for me. I’ll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work," he wrote, accompanying it with a collage of some of the characters played by him.
The actor, who was last seen in Made In China, is now gearing up for the release of his next horror comedy Roohi Afzana, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
