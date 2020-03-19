Coronavirus Outbreak: Karanvir Bohra slams pharmaceutical companies as mask, sanitiser prices rise

As the county gears to fight the dreadful Covid-19, experts have been repeatedly telling us how crucial it is to keep washing our hands. However, it is sad enough that commercial interest can become more interest even at such difficult times.

TV actor Karanvir Borah shared a post on Instagram, and asked the pharmaceutical companies to not surge prices in order to make extra profit. "Don't cheat us, Don't make profit. pharmaceutical companies Pls have some shame and sensitivity, don't take this pandemic as an opportunity to make profits…. in the days to come you should be well stocked in all the chemists with #handsanitizer #handwash #gloves #masks @nulife handgloves Pls rechange your pricing. www.nanzpharma.com rechange your sanitizer pricing @himalayapersonalcare pls make your basic products like (handwash/sanitizer available and reasonable) #staysafe #stayathome #goodvibesonly," his post read.

View this post on Instagram

pharmaceutical companies Pls have some shame and sensitivity, don't take this pandemic as an opportunity to make profits…. in the days to come you should be well stocked in all the chemists with #handsanitizer #handwash #gloves #masks @nulife handgloves Pls rechange your pricing www.nanzpharma.com rechange your sanitizer pricing @himalayapersonalcare pls make your basic products like (handwash/sanitizer available and reasonable) #staysafe #stayathome #goodvibesonly

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Mar 18, 2020 at 2:23pm PDT

In the comments section, his fans all poured in appreciative comments and lauded him for saying what needed to be told.

Workwise, Karanvir was last seen in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Naagin.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results