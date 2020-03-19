Amitabh Bachchan clarifies that the ‘home quarantined’ stamped hand’s photo shared by him is of someone else

A day back, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a photo of a hand with 'Home Quarantined' stamped on it. "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected ..," his post read. Assuming that he himself was quarantined, many checked on him and sent in good wishes.

In his blog, Bachchan has now clarified that the photo was not of his hand, but he just shared it for the purpose of raising awareness. "So the ‘hand' of indelible ink, that found its way on my social media became Breaking news on the Tv channels the entire day .. and concerned friends called in to give me courage and hope and determined to send me the good health bulletins each hour," he wrote.

"I am well .. the hand picture is of someone else .. I was merely trying to inform all that the technology is working to safe guard those quarantined to stay at home and if someone were to encounter any one with the ink mark, to tell them to isolate themselves .. it is not my hand neither is it a deliberate effort to bring malign .. its just that media needs fodder .. else it dies," Bachchan added.

Good to know that he is doing perfect!

Ever since the outbreak began, the actor has been relentlessly spreading awareness. He also joined hands with UNICEF for an awareness video.

