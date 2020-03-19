Mujhse Shaadi Karoge finale: Shehnaaz Gill leaves without choosing a partner due to her love for Sidharth Shukla?

The entertainment industry has come to a stand-still, thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. All film and TV shoots are halted till March 31st, resulting in various delays. Several TV shows are also having to round up quicker than they thought, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge being one of them.

As per a portal, Shehnaaz left the show without choosing her Mr Perfect saying that she was in love with Sidharth Shukla. For those who remember, she had earlier broken down in one episode, and said she was unable to give her hundred per cent to the show as she had feelings for Sidharth.

Shehnaaz's blooming chemistry with Sidharth was a subject of discussion even within the Bigg Boss 13 house. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra has chosen Aanchal Khurana, who was a wild card entrant.

Paras recently had a heated exchange with Ankita Shrivastav, and questioned her growing proximity to comedian Balraj Syal. In other news, Ankita and Balraj finally ended up being together!

