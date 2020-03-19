Coronavirus Outbreak: Varanasi man puts up ‘O Corona, Kal Aana’ posters

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis is certainly a serious one, and the Government has ordered all educational institutions, malls, theatres, swimming pools to shut down various workplaces have shut too. All we can do is to voluntarily quarantine ourselves at home while maintaining personal hygiene to the best extent that we can. And as one crawls the internet to find more updates, some people are resorting to really funny measures to save themselves!

Most of you must have heard of the 'Go Corona' anthem that was recently being sung at a jam-packed Mumbai local recently. Moving on, a man from Varanasi decided to put up posters on the streets. He took inspiration from the hook-line of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree, and twisted 'O Stree Kal Aana' to 'O Corona, Kal Aana'. LOL!

The man who put the posters told a leading portal that he did it with the purpose of creating buzz and making more people aware as well as responsible in battling the deadly virus.

India can't do without Bollywood at any moment, we tell you

