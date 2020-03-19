Nivedith Alva, director of Roadies season 1, is miffed with the current version of the show

Nivedith Alva has directed the first season of MTV Roadies, and in a series of tweets, he mentioned how the makers have completely changed the concept of the show over time. The show first aired in 2003 and was eventually won by Rannvijay Singha, who is currently on the judging panel of the show. Roadies has been in the news more than ever over the past few days due to Neha Dhupia’s controversial comments over infidelity. The episode sparked quite the controversy and Nivedith Alva took to his Twitter to point out everything wrong with the show.

He tweeted, “The MTV Roadies format was created by my brother Nikhil Alva @njalva and was meant to be a show that inspired & united the youth of India to do good and get involved with nation building.” He further said, “It sickens me to see what has been done to the Roadies format over time. Backstabbing, bad language, abusive anchors, violence and in-your-face-sexuality were never a part of the format.”

The MTV Roadies format was created by my brother Nikhil Alva @njalva and was meant to be a show that inspired & united the youth of India to do good and get involved with nation building.

It sickens me to see what has been done to the Roadies format over time. Backstabbing, bad language, abusive anchors, violence and in-your-face-sexuality were never a part of the format. #UnrealRoadies

The show has degenerated over time to the point where it is an embarrassment to brand MTV & to any advertiser associated with it.

In the end,these young participants have to go back into the real world. It is worth considering the long term damage being done to them,for ratings.

