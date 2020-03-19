Coronavirus Outbreak: Sanjay Dutt asks people to stay at home in order to stay safe

Coronavirus has literally gotten the country to come to a halt and it has had the biggest impact on the entertainment industry. For the first time in years, the shooting for all entertainment portals have been put on hold to avoid the risk of coming in contact with Covid-19. The celebrities have been doing their level best to try and reach out to as many as possible to make sure that people practice social distancing.

Sanjay Dutt recently took to his Twitter to shed light on the importance of social distancing in these trying times. He tweeted, “I urge everyone to understand the importance of social distancing during this time. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. We are in this together & will overcome this soon if we take proper precautions. Stay home to stay safe.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in KGF 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

