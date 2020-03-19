Kendall Jenner Appreciates Genuine Beauty

Not ALL the Kardashians have questionable taste. Kendall Jenner is NOT in the mood to self- isolate so she picked up a few friends and they went for a ride in the hills – in her VINTAGE CADILLAC. Is there a more heavenly way to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine in Los Angeles? This delicious vehicle has fins to die for, godfather whitewalls, and certainly takes up two parking spaces. Whatever the cost – it’s more than worth it…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

