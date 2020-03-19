Hero Of The Day: Amanda Bynes’ Mother Lynn

Being Amanda Bynes’ mother and conservator must be one of the toughest jobs in the world. The former child star’s mother Lynn has been wrestling with Amanda’s mental problems for years. It seems that every time Amanda seems to be making progress (like graduating in June from FIDM) she relapses. Certainly her mom is terrified every time Amanda drives (remember the DUIs?) On Valentines Day Amanda announced that she is engaged to Paul Michael, a guy she met at her sober living facility. Lynn intervened, the engagement was called off, and today Paul announced that they are back together and Amanda is pregnant! Chaos! NOW what’s a mother to do? The intrusive internet is not helping Amanda’s problems- she reads everything. Last we heard Amanda is back in a mental health treatment center. Lynn is doing her best…

