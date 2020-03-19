Coronavirus Outbreak: Tamannaah Bhatia asks fans to use sanitiser and wear masks

A time of crisis gets more difficult to deal with, when baseless rumours and panic take over. As India is trying its best to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, public figures are playing a significant role in raising awareness, spreading awareness and sharing useful preventive measures.

Speaking to a leading daily, actor Tamannaah Bhatia emphasised on the importance of washing hands frequently. She also advised fans to keep using alcohol based sanitisers and wear masks.

Adding that she personally preferred washing hands over using a sanitiser, Tamannaah said the present situation, however, was compelling her to use sanitisers. She also said how people were getting more hygienic and would bath twice or thrice a day to keep themselves clean!

Like an ideal citizen, Tamannaah emphasised on not spreading panic and instead being aware and informed. a

Workwise, Tamannaah is a part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Bole Chudiyan. She will also be seen in That is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen.

