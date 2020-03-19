Malaika Arora bonds with son Arhaan from a distance while under self-quarantine

With the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the government has advised people to not step out of their house unnecessarily. Several people have resorted to self-quarantine because of the increasing cases of coronavirus. Bollywood celebrities too have let go of their work commitments and have opted to isolate themselves.

Malaika Arora, who is under self-quarantine often takes to social media to fill in her followers with what she is upto. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her teenage son Arhaan. Along with the picture she wrote, “Some distancing and bonding with my @iamarhaankhan” In the picture, the young Khan was quite engrossed in his phone and didn’t seem to be aware of being clicked.

Malaika has also been using her social media handle to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus and has been encouraging people to stay home and maintain personal hygiene.

Hello guys. This isn't easy or joyful to write. As the world fights against a public health scare, we must do our best to ensure we stay safe and calm in every little way so our friends, families, colleagues don't panic. Ensure you're constantly following the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and staying indoors as much as possible. It's the time to come together in spirit and do our bit to avoid the infection, ask our loved ones to keep calm and most importantly, each one of us needs to be reponsible for ourselves, first. It's all these little steps that's going to be the change. Stay safe, stay healthy. Love, Malaika

