During self-isolation Ayushmann Khurrana discovers a writer, reads out her poem on ‘age old definition of masculinity’

Like several other Bollywood celebrities who are currently under self-quarantine owing to the coronavirus pandemic, actor Ayushmann Khurrana too has isolated himself. The actor is using this self-quarantine period to write poetry and spend time with his family.

On Thursday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle to read out two poems written by a writer he recently discovered- Pallavi Trivedi. Ayushmann recited both the poetry written on the topic of the age-old definition of masculinity. Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "We are all self-isolating currently and for me, I can pass days writing and reading poetry & books. I have come across some lovely gems written by some of the most incredible, new, young poets & writers of our generation. I will be regularly sharing them to the world and engage with people in the writings that have inspired me. Hopefully, in these times, some people will find a lot of hope and solace in these writings. I hope we are all taking care of ourselves and doing our best to flatten the curve. My prayers with everyone."

View this post on Instagram

We are all self-isolating currently and for me, I can pass days writing and reading poetry & books. I have come across some lovely gems written by some of the most incredible, new, young poets & writers of our generation. I will be regularly sharing them to the world and engage with people on the writings that have inspired me. Hopefully, in these times, some people will find a lot of hope and solace in these writings. I hope we are all taking care of ourselves and doing our best to flatten the curve. My prayers with everyone.

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Mar 19, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and in an untitled action thriller with Anubhav Sinha, after their last collaboration on Article 15.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana writes poetry, paints with family during self-quarantine period

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results