During self-isolation Ayushmann Khurrana discovers a writer, reads out her poem on ‘age old definition of masculinity’

Like several other Bollywood celebrities who are currently under self-quarantine owing to the coronavirus pandemic, actor Ayushmann Khurrana too has isolated himself. The actor is using this self-quarantine period to write poetry and spend time with his family.
On Thursday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle to read out two poems written by a writer he recently discovered- Pallavi Trivedi. Ayushmann recited both the poetry written on the topic of the age-old definition of masculinity. Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "We are all self-isolating currently and for me, I can pass days writing and reading poetry & books. I have come across some lovely gems written by some of the most incredible, new, young poets & writers of our generation. I will be regularly sharing them to the world and engage with people in the writings that have inspired me. Hopefully, in these times, some people will find a lot of hope and solace in these writings. I hope we are all taking care of ourselves and doing our best to flatten the curve. My prayers with everyone."
