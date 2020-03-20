Kriti Sanon dances to Kajra Re, and we can’t take our eyes off her!

With the Covid-19 outbreak, we assume you don't have much to occupy right now. Neither do the Bollywood stars. With shoots halted, foreign schedules cancelled and most public places shut, most of them are using this as a chance to spend some quality time with near and dear ones. At the same time, they also keep emphasising on the importance of self-quarantining yourself at the moment.

We earlier showed you so many of them have been working out at home, playing with the pets and chatting away their leisure time at home. Kriti Sanon, however, came out with something beautiful. In a video shared by herself on Instagram, she dances to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's famous track 'Kajra Re', from Bunty Aur Babli. Dressed in a green chikankari kurta and a white palazzo, she does her steps beautifully. Watch the video below.

Sneak Peak of my #ZeeCineAwards2020 performance!! ???????????????? #BTS #Throwback #Kajrare

Kriti was last seen in Arjun Kapoor's Panipat, and also made a special appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her next project is Laxman Utekar's Mimi, wherein she will be seen playing a surrogate mother.

