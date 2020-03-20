Suchita Krishnamoorthi’s daughter Kaveri Kapur returns to Mumbai after being stuck in US for six days

Many Indians are stuck in various parts of the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Amongst many Indian students, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri Kapur was stuck in the United States for six days.
Kaveri has been studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. She was struggling to get a flight back to India. Now that she is back home, she will be self-quarantine for 14 days. Suchitra shared a photo from the airport and wrote, "And my bacha @kaverikapur is back home from Boston a few mins ago. She will now self quarantine for 14 days A big Thank u to our Govt, our doctors, medical airport airline & security personnel & each & everyone who has been working round the clock to keep India safe #StaySafeStayHome #indiafightscorona."
