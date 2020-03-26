Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under lockdown; hopes this is the only one

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi turned 41 on Tuesday. With the city under lockdown, the actor celebrated his birthday at home and hopes that he does not have to do that ever again. Talking to a tabloid, Emraan said that it is a strange time we are living in and hopes that it is the only birthday he is spending in quarantine.

Emraan spent his birthday reading and watching a film. His wife Parveen baked him a cake, son Aryaan helped in baking the cake and also made his father a card. Emraan said that ordering food from outside was out of the question and they spoke to a few of their friends lining in the UK and US via video call.

The actor who wishes to stay positive during this time of crisis said that being locked up in our homes we have rediscovered family time. He said that in usual circumstances our busy schedules do not offer this luxury.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen playing a cop in Sanjay Gupta's film Mumbai Saga in which he will be seen alongside John Abraham.

