Sunny Singh on his self-quarantine life amid lockdown – “I am also utilizing this time working out and doing functional training”

With this entire pandemic situation bringing the world to a standstill, Sunny Singh shares how the actor is making the full use of his time at home. The actor shares, "I believe for an actor like me who loves his craft, it is a great time to watch more and more movies. So, I am spending most of my day binge-watching films as well as good content on Netflix."

Getting in some physical activity at home, the actor adds, "I am also utilizing this time working out and doing functional training. I have weights at home, so I work out for 1.5hrs, do some meditation, spend time with family and do everything which I don't get to do because of my busy schedule."

Adding on the feeling of staying at home, the actor further shares, "There's nothing much affecting us because we know it is for everybody's good. It's a little weird to stay within the four walls of your home as you feel suffocated after a point. But looking at the critical condition of the world where thousands of people are dying, it is important to be a little cautious and careful."

Making sure he spends quality family time and giving us some inspo, the actor shares, "You are with your family, so try to make full use of it. Take care of each other and spend time watching some good films."

On the work front, Sunny Singh was last seen in Jai Mummy Di.

