Taapsee Pannu’s throwback picture is proof that she was meant to play Shooter Daadi in Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu has always been the one to pick unconventional and challenging roles for herself since the beginning. She has made it a point to bring across a strong message through her script. She starred in Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar where they played the roles of the world’s oldest female shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.
Take a look at it.
Don’t remember any story behind this one just that it reminds me since when I have the ‘killer instincts’ ???? #SuperMajorThrowback #Archives #QuarantinePost
A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Mar 28, 2020 at 9:44pm PDT
Taapsee Pannu, on the work front, will next be seen in Rashmi Rocket.
