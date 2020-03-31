Taapsee Pannu’s throwback picture is proof that she was meant to play Shooter Daadi in Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu has always been the one to pick unconventional and challenging roles for herself since the beginning. She has made it a point to bring across a strong message through her script. She starred in Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar where they played the roles of the world’s oldest female shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

The celebrities have often shared their childhood pictures and Taapsee Pannu’s latest picture will surely make you believe that she was meant to play this role. She posted a picture where she’s holding a gun with the caption, “Don’t remember any story behind this one just that it reminds me since when I have the ‘killer instincts’ ???? #SuperMajorThrowback #Archives #QuarantinePost”

Taapsee Pannu, on the work front, will next be seen in Rashmi Rocket.

