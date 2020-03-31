Hrithik Roshan praises Neeraj Pandey’s series Special Ops, says it’s one of the best shows he has seen in his life

The recently released launched the biggest spy action thriller of 2020 – Special Ops is directed by filmmaker, Neeraj Pandey, and Shivam Nair. The fast-paced 8-episode series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years including the 26/11 attacks. Since its launch, the show has received a great response from audiences across the country and B-Town Celebs are not far behind.

Joining the list of fans for the show from the world of Bollywood after Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Karan Johar, etc, is none other than one of India's Greek God himself – Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik, who like everyone else, has quarantined himself with his family and has had the chance to catch on some OTT content. On his Dad Rakesh Roshan's recommendation, he watched Special Ops and absolutely loved it. He took to Instagram to congratulate the team and called it "the best show he's ever seen".

View this post on Instagram

Binge watching #SpecialOps! Take a bow @hotstarvip @neerajpofficial @kaykaymenon02 #Highlyrecommended #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Mar 28, 2020 at 5:56am PDT

Special Ops features an ensemble cast including acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon along with the powerhouse talents such as Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, KP Mukherjee, and many others.

The show is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament and covers several other events including 26/11 and Kashmir terror attacks. It is about the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks – making it the longest manhunt in Indian Intelligence for India’s deadliest enemy.

