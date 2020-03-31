Amid lockdown, Karan Tacker explores his artistic side, check out the photo

In India, Prime Minister announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24 for three weeks to further contain the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has spread around the world. While film and Television shooting have been halted amid the lockdown, actors are busy doing household chores in the time of self-isolation and exploring new skills. Karan Tacker has been exploring his artistic side.

Sharing a shirtless photo of himself while lying in bed, the actor is seen sketching."Let me draw you like one of my French girls “….#selfquarantine #togetherathome #stayhome #sketch #thingstodo #photooftheday #picoftheday," he wrote on Instagram.

Karan Tacker is currently seen in web series Special Ops which has been helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The actor is essaying the role of a RAW agent Farooq Ali.

Starring as the daunting officer Farooq Ali, the first look of the show left the audience wanting for more. Speaking about his role and how he hustled for his role, Karan toldrecently, “The trailer has been dropped very strategically. The whole intention is to mount the whole show first and not let out the plotline of the story. There’s a lot of skillsets that I actually had to go through and it involves a lot of hand-to-hand combat for which we had exceptional choreographer from France who has worked with Neeraj previously and worked on this show too.”

“Having said that, the most important and tough part for me was to getting into the skin of the character when you play a character of a RAW agent. Everybody’s mindset about a RAW agent is a very tough and muscular body kind of a person. From Neeraj sir, I realized it is in fact the other way around. My character Farooq, if he stands out as an agent, that is when it goes wrong. A Raw agent is something who should, in fact, blend into the crowd and have multiple identities. So to do that and deviate from my image and how people perceive me was the real challenge,” he said.

