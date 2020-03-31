Mouni Roy is spending lockdown with her sister in Dubai; says she is avoiding TV and streaming services

Mouni Roy is currently in Dubai at her sister's residence. The actress while talking to a tabloid said that it is probably the scariest time that the world has been through.

With the several countries under lockdown and some under self-quarantine, Mouni said that it is important people find ways to be productive during the coronavirus induced lockdown. While several people have increased their time spent watching content on streaming services, the Naagin actress said that she is avoiding TV and shows as it makes her lazy.

Mouni Roy has two young nephews who are taking school lessons online. Mouni is helping them out with reading, painting and English. She spends almost two hours a day helping them out with their homework.

Mouni has also been doing household chores and taking an interest in cooking. She said that they have their own little farm where they grow pudina, tomatoes and coriander. Besides helping with chores around the house, she also makes time for meditation, painting and reading.

