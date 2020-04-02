Dilip Kumar pens a thoughtful poem, urges everyone to stay home

The nationwide 21-day lock-down is on, and several celebrities are urging people to obey the Government's instructions and stay at home. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter and requested people to the same. He also shared a thoughtful poem.

"I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic," he wrote, also emphasising that we should help the needy ones in this time of distress. "Dawa bhi, dua bhi /Auron se faslaa bhi/Ghareeb ki khidmat/ Kamzor ki seva bhi," his poem read.

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic

Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi

दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

Over the last few years, the actor fell ill a number of times, but returned home healthy every time. As the pandemic broke out, his wife Saira Banu also shared an audio message on Twitter, saying they were in isolation, and healthy.

"I want to thank everyone, who has been calling up and sending WhatsApp message as to our welfare and as to our care-taking. Everything is well, and we have more or less isolated ourselves, just like how it should be. We are sitting isolated from everyone. We are not socialising in any way, and taking lots of care. May god be with us, and may god be with all of you. A sense of togetherness has prevailed in the world and also in our beautiful country. I pray to god that this remains in our happier times as well," she was heard saying.

Dilip Kumar Saira Banu #CoronavirusLockdown #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/uM4u3SeX9U

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 26, 2020

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results