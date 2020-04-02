Dilip Kumar pens a thoughtful poem, urges everyone to stay home

The nationwide 21-day lock-down is on, and several celebrities are urging people to obey the Government's instructions and stay at home. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter and requested people to the same. He also shared a thoughtful poem.
"I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic," he wrote, also emphasising that we should help the needy ones in this time of distress. "Dawa bhi, dua bhi /Auron se faslaa bhi/Ghareeb ki khidmat/ Kamzor ki seva bhi," his poem read.
Over the last few years, the actor fell ill a number of times, but returned home healthy every time. As the pandemic broke out, his wife Saira Banu also shared an audio message on Twitter, saying they were in isolation, and healthy.
