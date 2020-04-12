Rashami Desai’s fan loses her battle to Coronavirus, the actress feels helpless as she sends her condolences to the family

Rashami Desai is one of the most coveted actresses of television and has enthralled with her performance every time she chose to do a show. Her last appearance on Bigg Boss 13 unveiled a never seen before side of hers to her fans where they saw her in her element. Soon after the reality show ended, Rashami Desai was roped in to play Shalakha in Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma and Vijendra Kumeria.

Rashami recently took to her Twitter to share a piece of heartbreaking news. One of her fans lost her battle to the novel Coronavirus and took to Twitter to inform her favourite celebrity. So much so, that she had only joined Twitter to reach out to Rashami and reading that, the actress couldn’t help but feel helpless and overwhelmed with the love that she has received. Take a look at her tweets where she sent her heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these…This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me ????????So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless ???? #RIP

— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 9, 2020

Life is strange

Life is tough

Not fair ????????

Feeling helpless & devastated atm

Much much love and strength to the family of @RashamiKiFan

#RIP we lost a charm ????

Praying for this virus to not take away anyone’s life.. let us all pray everyday for the world to heal faster.. ????

— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 9, 2020

We’re only hoping that the pandemic is eradicated soon. May her soul rest in peace.

