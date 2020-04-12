Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative for COVID-19, the family awaits the next test result

It was recently revealed that Karim Morani and his daughters, Shaza and Zoa Morani were tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The sisters had recently concluded a trip from Sri Lanka and Rajasthan, respectively. While Karim and Shaza are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Zoa is admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
Here's hoping a speedy recovery to the family.
