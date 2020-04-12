Akshay Kumar donates another Rs. 3 crores to BMC for making PPE kits

Akshay Kumar has truly proved that he is the Khiladi in its truest forms and has come like a saviour for us during the novel corona pandemic. Watching him contribute Rs. 25 crores to the PM-CARES Fund without second thoughts, a lot of celebrities followed his footsteps.
All we'd like to say is, we just have one heart Akki! How many times are you planning to win it?
Also Read: COVID-19: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 25 crores from his savings to PM Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply