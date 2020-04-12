Sidharth Shukla joins hands with Akshay Kumar for his Dil Se Thank You campaign

Sidharth Shukla has been making the most of this time with his family and has also been helping around the house. In his recent interview, he also spoke about how his heart goes out to those depending on their daily wages for survival. He is surely one of the most compassionate celebrities and his fans laud him for his humility.

He recently posted a picture on his Instagram where he has joined hands with Akshay Kumar for his Dil Se Thank You campaign, to express gratitude towards the front liners fighting Coronavirus. The caption reads, “Name: Sidharth Shukla City: Mumbai Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se.. police, nagar nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGO’s, volunteers, government officials, delivery personnels, vendors, building ke guards ko Dil se a BIG ‘THANK YOU’! @my_bmc #DilSeThankYou Brilliant initiative by @akshaykumar”

Take a look at his picture where he’s seen sporting Salman Khan’s Being Strong t-shirt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on Apr 10, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

The Bigg Boss 13 winner surely knows how to win hearts in a jiffy!

Also Read: Rashami Desai says things are cool with Sidharth Shukla, she even called him to congratulate for ‘Bhula Dunga’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results