‘Refer to me as a Goddess,’ says Urvashi Rautela as she flaunts her bikini body 

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has an enviable figure and the actress proudly flaunts it on her Instagram feed. The actress, who like several other citizens of the country is staying at home and is surely missing her vacation by the sea as she often shares throwback pictures from the good old times.

On Thursday, Urvashi took to Instagram to share an absolutely stunning picture of herself posing in a two-piece bikini. She said that she is tired of being modest and would like people to refer to her as Goddess. “Refer to me as a Goddess, I’m tired of being modest,” she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Refer to me as a Goddess, I’m tired of being modest ???????? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ????????Actor???????? (@urvashirautela) on Apr 16, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside the likes of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz and others. The actress will next be seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya.

