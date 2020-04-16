After getting a head massage from husband Vivek Mehra, Neena Gupta returns the favour

If not for the lockdown, so many of us would never know there was a hair stylist hiding within us! Family members are of course safe to be experimented with. The latest one who turned a barber was Neena Gupta. In a photo shared by her on Instagram, we see her chopping husband Vivek Mehra's hair.

"Return favour. free mein kuch nahin milta" he wrote. That's the ultimate truth. However, we know what she is indicating at. Remember how, a few weeks back, she shared how the husband was giving her a nice hair massage? Looks like that favour is now being returned.

View this post on Instagram

Return favour ????????free mein kuch nahin milta

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Apr 15, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT

The couple is now in Uttarakhand, spending their lock-down far closer to the nature. Guess there's not much they are missing about the city! Neena also keeps sharing some really priceless throwback photos.

Neena was last seen playing Kangana Ranaut's mother in Panga. She is next a part of Ranveer Singh's '83. While she was also cast as Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, it did not work out and she had to step out of the project.

