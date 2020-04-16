Tiger Shroff shares a video of him doing blackflips, says he feels dizzy looking at it

There’s no doubt that Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and almost nobody matches up to his fitness in the industry. The actor can pull off any stunts from kicks en air to sliding splits to multiple kicks punches, back flips and much more!

Amidst this lockdown, the actor shared a throwback where he is doing multiple backflips in a single attempt and also shares the feelings in a post on his social media, saying, " I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling, i remember puking after every session. But i guess it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage. #practicemakesprogress".

View this post on Instagram

I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling, i remember puking after every session. But i guess it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage. #practicemakesprogress @zileymawai @kuldeepshashi @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @swainvikram @rahulsuryavanshi27

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Apr 16, 2020 at 12:49am PDT

The video is a compilation of two instances wherein he performs too many backflips at once. We bet we felt dizzy while watching the video as well!

Tiger offered us quite a strong dose of action in Baaghi 3, but thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film only had a short life at the theatres. He's hoping for a re-release, and so are we!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results