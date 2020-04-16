Bhumi Pednekar to interview Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on staying positive amid coronavirus!

Bhumi Pednekar has made a mark for herself as a socially conscious star and she will be speaking to global icon Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to discuss the need of staying positive amid coronavirus pandemic. The chat session will see Bhumi speak to the renowned humanitarian, spiritual leader and ambassador of peace on the need to focus on mental health during the lockdown and the social and economic repercussions thereafter. Sri Sri is the founder of the Art of Living Foundation which is now present in 156 countries of the world!

Bhumi says, “At times like this, we need to be deeply connected with your inner self, our spiritual side to tide over the difficulties, the anxiousness that we all are facing at various levels. The thought of having a conversation with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose pioneering work with Art of Living is an inspiration to so many, stemmed from the feeling of discussing how we can look at this moment and steer ourselves towards positivity.”

She adds, “Mental health is a huge challenge currently given the lockdown and I will be looking to ask Gurudev to impart his suggestions which I’m sure will be enriching and enlightening for us.”

View this post on Instagram

It’s an absolute honour for me to be speaking with Gurudev @srisriravishankar Ji at 7 pm today about life in the times of COVID – 19 , mental health , the art of helping others in these times and many fun personal questions 🙂 We will also be meditating ????‍♀️ See you guys at 7 on our respective social media accounts ???????? #worldmeditates #climatewarrior #mentalhealth @artofliving

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Apr 15, 2020 at 11:10pm PDT

Bhumi Pednekar is also an environmentally forward actor who wants to propagate the idea of sustainable living and is an advocate for climate change. She is the brain behind her much-lauded online and offline initiative ‘Climate Warrior’ through which she is raising awareness on how citizens of India can contribute to protect the climate. Bhumi will request Sri Sri’s guidance to Indians on how to focus on climate justice post coronavirus.

“I will also be discussing climate change with Gurudev and understand his point of view on this burning issue and how we will all need to refocus on this post coronavirus. Through our discussion, I’m sure I will learn how to be a much more conscious citizen of our nation and I’m hoping many like me will find this session extremely beneficial.”

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar talks about why Ayushmann Khurrana is special to her

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results