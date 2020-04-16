Actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away at the age of 64

Theatre and Film actor Ranjit Chowdhry passed away at the age of 64 in the US. Ranjit is known for films like Khubsurat, Khatta Meetha and Baton Baton Mein.

Ranjit Chowdhry's half-sister Raell Padamsee took to social media to share the news of his death. For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," she wrote.

For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to give condolences to the grieving family.

Actor Rahul Khanna wrote, "Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original! I have such fun memories of working with him on Bollywood/ Hollywood, then, on an off-Broadway musical (that we both eventually ended up not doing) and, of course, the dinners at his apartment in New York. Giving you a standing ovation & raising a toast to you, my friend!"

Filmmaker Deepa Mehta took to Twitter and retweet a post which shared stills from some of his work. She wrote, "Miss him- a real loss"

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia wrote, “Very Sad to hear about #RanjitChowdhry – was a big fan of his films – Great comic timing & Good actor. Khatta Metha, khubsoorat, lonely in America, Sam and me. He was also the first ever judge, in our Show Naya Andaz in New Jersey in 1993.”

Ranjit was last seen in the Bollywood film Kaante directed by Sanjay Gupta.

