Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising her and says it is dangerous

Former actress Zaira Wasim has urged everyone to stop praising her which can be dangerous. She said that these praises that she receives aren't gratifying at all.
"Asalamualaykum everyone!” Zaira wrote on Saturday on Twitter. “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman,” she wrote.
Zaira Wasim won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress. Before she quit the industry, she was last seen in The Sky is Pink, starring alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.
— Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) April 17, 2020
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply