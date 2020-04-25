Producers Guild of India, Filmmakers for Frontline Care, Project Mumbai and Mr. Ketan Rawal Come Forward To Help The Women Cops

Producers Guild of India, Filmmakers for Frontline Care, Project Mumbai, and Mr. Ketan Rawal come together for Mission Suraksha campaign and offers celebrity vans as restrooms for women cops. As a gesture of gratitude ‘Mission Suraksha' was launched on Friday to protect our caretakers, especially women cop on bandobast duty.

In the tweet, Producers Guild of India wrote, “Fully equipped tents and vanity vans used by cinema stars have been provided across 22 key locations as restrooms for break time.”

We are proud to be associated with #MissionSuraksha launched by #FilmmakersForFrontlineCare

along with @projectmumbai1

and #KetanRawal to express gratitude to the @MumbaiPolice force by deploying Vanity Vans & Tents at various locations in Mumbai under these tough conditions. pic.twitter.com/hcatmJ6bwi

Chhitra Subramaniam from Filmmakers For Frontline Care stated, "Women and men at the frontier of the fight with the virus are making tremendous sacrifices and need all the facilities and support to make their jobs easier. It's our privilege to help them in the best possible ways."

Shishir Joshi, Founder of Project Mumbai said, “We at Project Mumbai have been at the forefront of reaching out to communities across sectors impacted by the virus. It is only natural that those who serve us-the uniformed services get as much support that is possible. Mission Suraksha is about that.”

The gesture comes just a few days after Bollywood stars took to social media to express their gratitude to Mumbai Police for their tireless efforts during the ongoing lockdown. The Producers Guild of India has also set up a relief fund for daily wage earners associated with the film industry, to ensure these workers and their families get food during the coronavirus pandemic.

