Let’s Give Will & Grace A Huge Finale

Whatever you do, don’t let pandemic malaise cause you to miss the final episode of Will & Grace tonight. (We’re glad someone reminded us) It’s such a special series – anyone who worked and lived in New York (or wanted to) in the late 90’s and early 2000’s and was gay or had gay friends, can happily identify with the characters. Such brilliant writers. We remember Jack cruising the men’s department in Bloomingdale’s -THAT’S how true to life this story was! The show ended in 2006 – before the economy crash when everyone lost jobs. Funny how this recent revival is ending at another traumatic time. Last chance to say goodbye to Will and Grace and Jack and Karen is tonight at 9.

Above, the cast in costume for the We Love Lucy episode

