Alia Bhatt’s date dilemma after lockdown

Whenever the Indian film industry is allowed to go back to work, the actors will find their dates in a scramble, and none more so than Alia Bhatt. She is the only major A-lister from Bollywood who has four films on the floors in various stages of production.
And all of them demand her immediate attention. Says a source, “She was supposed to shoot in March with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai, and then join S S Rajamouli in Hyderabad for RRR in April. In the second-half of 2020 she was supposed to shoot for her father (Mahesh Bhatt)’s Sadak 3.”
And what happens to the monstrously delayed Karan Johar-Ayan Mukerjee sci-fi fantasy Brahmastra which was to release in December 2020. Given the crisis, the film’s last schedule and the release remain postponed indefinitely.
