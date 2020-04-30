Anil Kapoor bids farewell to childhood friend Rishi Kapoor – “James, nothing will be same without you”

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, early in the morning after his long battle with leukemia. The actor, who was being treated in New York for almost a year, returned to India last year in September and was looking forward to getting back to work. He was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday.

Tributes from around the world have been pouring for the actor who saw success in the film industry right from his teenage years! Anil Kapoor, who was Rishi’s childhood friend, shared a throwback picture of Rishi and all the kids having a soft drink! He said nothing will be the same without him. “To my dear James, I don't know where to begin… from growing up to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all… you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always. Thank you for the endless love you gave my family and me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me… Along everything that you were for your friends and family, you were a beacon of inspiration for cinema lovers everywhere… I will miss you everyday… nothing will be the same without you… but I will celebrate your life like you wanted us to… Yours Patton Forever,” he wrote as he bid farewell to him.

Boney Kapoor also shared several throwback photos that featured Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor as well. “Devastated. Shocked. Just reminiscing the time I was blessed to share with you. You shall always be missed. Even at this moment, just thinking about you brings a smile on my face. Condolences to the entire family. #RIPLegend #RishiKapoor,” he wrote alongside the pictures.

Not only were they childhood friends, but they also dreamt of becoming actors one day. They went onto share screen space in many movies including Vijay (1988), Gurudev (1993) and Karobar: The Business of Love (2000).

Interestingly, their children Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor shared screen space in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya as they took ahead the family legacy with their debut film.

