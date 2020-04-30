Throwback: When Rishi Kapoor expressed his desire to see Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September 2019 after spending nearly a year in New York getting treated for cancer. After his arrival in India, the actor was all charged to get in front of the camera. However, today morning the nation woke up to the news of his demise. He passed away after a long battle with leukaemia.

In a throwback interview of the actor, he had expressed his desire to see his son Ranbir's wedding before he is gone. Talking about Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, he reportedly said that there is nothing to confirm as everyone knows everything.

Talking about his desire to see his son getting married, he said that he got married when he was 27 and back then Ranbir was 35. He also stated that Ranbir can get married to anybody according to his choice and that he does not have any objection to it. The actor also said that their happiness lies in his happiness and that he will get married whenever he is ready.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, there were reports doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be tying the knot in December this year after the release of their film Brahmastra. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police give a fitting tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results