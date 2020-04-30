Lisa Ray is devastated by Irrfan Khan’s demise, recalls her first day on set with him

Lisa Ray made her debut in Bollywood opposite Irrfan Khan in Kasoor. Like the rest of us, Lisa Ray was shocked by Irrfan Khan’s untimely death. It was reported that he is suffering from a colon infection but none of us were aware of the gravity of it to comprehend the news. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of Irrfan Khan from the movie and shared an incident from the first day on sets with him.

The caption reads, “His quiet, electrifying performance in @asifkapadia1 The Warrior rendered me speechless. There was no role he could not make his own. But a little known fact, is I met Irrfan on the set of my first Hindi film #Kasoor. He played the opposing lawyer in a courtroom scene, and even in this small role he was impossible to ignore. ‘Well done’ he told me afterwards. He had removed his lawyer’s robe and walked with an even more dignified authority, though he was a struggling actor in those days.

He’s a once in a generation artist who set new standards in cinema in India and aboard. I feel irredeemably grief stricken, but in the end we need to celebrate what he illuminated for us on screen through his humane performances. I read that when he embarked on treatment for cancer he asked life to embrace him with the fervour of the lyrics of one of his favourite songs: ‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho’

#IrrfanKhan #devastated #legend”

Take a look at the picture that she shared.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on Apr 29, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns Irrfan Khan’s death, reminisces the time he was directed in a film by him

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results