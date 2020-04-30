Madhuri Dixit and Kajol reminisce about sharing screen space with late Rishi Kapoor

Indian cinema lost another icon today. Earlier this morning, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after his long battle with Leukaemia. The actor was survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and two kids – Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Rishi and Madhuri worked in three movies together – Sahibaan (1993), Yaraana (1995) and Prem Granth (1996). Sharing a throwback picture with him, she wrote, “I've had the honour of working with Rishi ji. A larger than life person, so outspoken yet so warm. We have lost a brilliant actor today. Still can't believe it.. absolutely heartbroken. My prayers are with the family during this tough time.”

Kajol also shared a series of photos with Rishi Kapoor and reminisced about the times she got to share screen space with him. “The most amazing actor whose every performance blew me away! From meeting him as a child to working with him in Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Raju Chacha and then Fanaa and finally laughing with him at all the various award functions. Mad cool and funny. You will be missed❤ #RIPRishiKapoor,” she wrote on Instagram.

Rishi Kapoor and Kajol worked together in Raju Chacha (2000), Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi (2001) and Fanaa (2006).

