Aishwarya Sakhuja of Yeh Hai Chahatein opens up about the financial strains the television actors are facing during COVID-19

Aishwarya Sakhuja plays the antagonist’s role in Yeh Hai Chahatein and this is the first time that she is exploring this zone. She has always played the protagonist’s characters but this time, she has stepped out of her comfort zone and her fans are going gaga over her performance. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the shoots for all television shows have been put on a halt. While celebrities can’t wait to go back to work, they have been facing a lot of financial problems because of the budget cuts. There have also been reports of television shows being axed.
Aishwarya says that she feels that the television industry will be the last to open up since a lot of people are involved in it.
