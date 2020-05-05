Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan wants Koi Mil Gaya’s Jadu to come back and he can’t help but laugh

Hrithik Roshan has given us some of the iconic characters since he first debuted in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He took his performance a notch higher with Koi Mil Gaya where he played the role of a special child who comes in contact with an alien. Koi Mil Gaya became quite a cult film in no time. While the world is battling coronavirus with all their might, Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, wants Jadu to come and help them out!

The actor is currently self-quarantining with his kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, while his ex-wife Suzzanne Khan has moved in with him for time being. Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram to share a still from the film and the caption read, “#Dear Jadu,we all miss you, we need you… please come back????????????????”. After seeing the picture, Hrithik Roshan couldn’t help but laugh endearingly at his mother’s request.

Take a look at the picture that Pinkie Roshan shared.

#Dear Jadu,we all miss you, we need you… please come back????????????????

Hrithik Roshan had a great 2019 with Super 30 and War becoming huge blockbusters. He has not announced his next project as of now.

