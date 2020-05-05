Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and more feature in Gully Gang Entertainment’s trilingual music video for COVID-19

Fear, anxiety and tension is running high in densely populated areas owing to the ongoing lockdown. With significant risks of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in such areas, young rappers hailing from Dharavi, have come together to create a unique trilingual rap anthem. Using music as a powerful medium to educate this community, the upbeat anthem in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil, serves as a clarion call for inhabitants in these areas to co-operate with state aided efforts to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Directed and conceptualized by Joel D’Souza and written, composed and performed by MC Altaf, Tony Psyko of Dopeadelicz and Bonz N Ribz of 7Bantaiz, the rousing video features popular cinema personalities such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Atul Kulkarni, Dia Mirza, Rana Daggubati and Suniel Shetty, who are seen lending support to the initiative.

The lyrics of the song aptly coax inhabitants residing in densely populated regions to adopt safe and healthy measures despite their confined living conditions. Produced by Gully Gang Entertainment, the rappers reinforce the message that it is essential to aid the efforts of frontline workers who are working tirelessly to protect the citizens.

The song is supported by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the ATE Chandra Foundation, who have been working relentlessly with the government to ensure adequate provision of food and medical aid in these densely populated regions.

MC Altaf of Gully Gang states, "Stay Home, Stay Safe aspires to drive home the message of how safety should be of highest importance to each and every one and we should strictly follow preventive measures as prescribed by the authorities. This track is made in three languages Hindi, Marathi & Tamil with a combined effort from Dopeadelicz & 7Bantaiz. Right now, if you are alive, consider it a blessing and practice gratitude and compassion. Assist the COVID warriors in carrying out their duties diligently.”

DIVINE , hip hop artist & founder Gully Gang Entertainment states, “ As one of the representatives of the hip-hop community of India, we are extending a small gesture towards the COVID warriors and spreading awareness amongst people residing in the densely populated areas on the importance of staying home and staying safe. I appeal to the Indian youth, to help others around them, especially senior citizens and co-operate with the police, local administration and healthcare officials who are selflessly rendering their services to keep us safe and mitigate the spread with an aim to eventually overcome this pandemic.”

Suniel Shetty states, “It’s an absolute honour and pleasure to be a part of this beautiful initiative. These are trying times and it’s so humbling to see so many people come together to spread a message, that too, so powerfully. This song truly touched my heart, and I know the emotion will speak to many. Thank you for making me a small part of it.

