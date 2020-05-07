Raveena Tandon has a hilarious response for a fan who proposed marriage for next birth

Actress Raveena Tandon gave a hilarious response to a fan who proposed marriage to her in the next birth. The actress had recently shared throwback pictures from one of her vacations in the mountains.

Sharing the images, Raveena wrote, "#throwback When the summer gets to hot to handle… my heart dreaming of snowy vacays , soft ,fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer- always in #fauxfur,"

Commenting on her post, a fan wrote: "Raveena ma'am will you marry me in your next birth?"

The actress replied: "Sorry ya booked for 7 already"

View this post on Instagram

#throwback When the summer gets to hot to handle… my heart dreaming of snowy vacays , soft ,fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer- always in #fauxfur

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on May 6, 2020 at 6:39am PDT

Raveena Tandon has been entertaining the audience since the 90s. She may not be seen in as many films now, but the actress sure makes her presence felt through social media or through reality TV shows.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, the actress is playing the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is one of the most awaited films of the year.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon hosts a virtual music concert to pay tribute to corona warriors

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results