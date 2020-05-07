Dancing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in K3G is one of my greatest highs: Vikas Sethi

opular actor Vikas Sethi recently saw Karan Johar’s epic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on television again and that made him take a walk down memory lane. Vikas says, “It’s been almost two decades since the film released. I still have my best memories from it. The whole experience was amazing for me – the opportunity to work with legends like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hritik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and everyone else involved in that film was wonderful.“ Interestingly, Vikas also shook his leg in the chartbuster song ‘You Are My Soniya’.

When asked about his experience, he said, ”When I danced in that song with Kareena and Hritik, they both were very nice to me. Especially Kareena, even though I was new, she made me feel at home and comfortable. I still remember my first shot at Filmmalaya Studio. They all clapped and applauded after I gave my first shot. The song has a nice rhythm and lyrics and people still watch it. This memory and experience will always be close to my heart. Wherever I go whatever I do, this will always be a special experience.”

