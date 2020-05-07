Randeep Hooda said that no one could hug at Irrfan Khan’s funeral; says it is the new normal

The world is currently dealing with a pandemic. Most of the countries have gone under lockdown including India to curb the spread of the virus. As of now, there is no vaccine or cure for this virus that has disrupted normal life in the world and has started creating a 'new normal'. Actor Randeep Hooda while talking to a daily spoke about when he realized this new normal has taken over.

Just last week, we lost actor Irrfan Khan who was battling a rare type of cancer for two years. Randeep Hooda was present at the actor's funeral. It was at the funeral that Hooda realized that nobody could hug anyone and said that it is the new normal we all will have to get used to. He said that we Indians are very affectionate and physical people. He further said that there will be more individualism in the world which he feels should enrich lives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep’s Hollywood debut film Extraction released on Netflix recently. The actor was seen sharing screen with Chris Hemsworth. On the other hand, before the lockdown started, Hooda was shooting for a comedy film tentatively titled Unfair and Lovely starring Ileana D’Cruz. They had 10 days of shoot left for the film.

