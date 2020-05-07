Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback photo with sister Shagun, reveals her favourite pose

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram handle has become a mine of throwback photos, and fairly so, since there's not much one can do sitting at home. She shared an adorable photo with sister Shagun Pannu from their childhood, and penned a sweet note which is pretty much everything we feel for our younger siblings.

In the photo, Taapsee flashes a big smile as she holds Shagun, sitting on her lap, tightly. Cut to present, the new photo has the two striking a cute pose too! "Coz she has grown up too much… n so has my urge to hold her. The awkward look on her face stays the same n the excitement in my eyes is intact ! Basically we r the only constant that change couldn’t affect. P.S- My favourite pose to get a picture clicked with puchi stays the same," she wrote.

Recently, Shagun also spent a quarantined birthday at home, with no big party but a lot of love and warmth and of course a lovely cake!

Taapsee, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh, is next a part of Aanand L Rai's production Haseen Dillruba.

