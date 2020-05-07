Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu are all smiles during their virtual reunion!

Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu starred in Mohit Suri’s directorial, Malang. The thriller had garnered a lot of appreciation and love from the audiences and the Malang star cast has become a close-knit one. With the Coronavirus lockdown, the physical reunions are quite questionable, however, the virtual reunions are at an all-time high.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of a group video call with her favourite boys and the picture will make you want to call your best friends. All smiles in the picture, they clearly miss the Malang days. Disha posted the picture with the caption, “Positive vibes only???? quarantine reunion with my favourite boys❤️????”

Take a look at it.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain 2.

