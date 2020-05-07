Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu are all smiles during their virtual reunion!

Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu starred in Mohit Suri’s directorial, Malang. The thriller had garnered a lot of appreciation and love from the audiences and the Malang star cast has become a close-knit one. With the Coronavirus lockdown, the physical reunions are quite questionable, however, the virtual reunions are at an all-time high.
Positive vibes only???? quarantine reunion with my favourite boys❤️????
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 6, 2020 at 3:52am PDT
On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain 2.
