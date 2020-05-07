Before making his debut with Parampara, Saif Ali Khan reveals he was kicked out of Bekhudi

Saif Ali Khan made his debut in Bollywood with Yash Chopra's film Parampara. However, this was not the first film he had started shooting for. While talking to a tabloid, Saif Ali Khan recollected his first day on the sets of a film.

Fresh out of boarding school in England, on the first day of the shoot of the film Bekhudi he was shooting for a song whose lines were ‘Chaahat ki Raahon Main, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. Rahul Rawail and Kajol were his co-stars. Saif said it was not easy and he was also petrified back then. He said that he must have performed really badly as Rahul Rawail threw him out of the film saying that Saif was not showing enough interest.

Saif Ali Khan lost Bekhudi to Kamal Sadanah and ended up signing Parampara. He said that he is aware that he was bad in Parampara as well because at that time he was not aware of the technicalities related to acting.

For Saif, acting turned out to be a nightmare. He was groomed for a career in academics but was unwilling to spend his life behind a desk. He was exploring other opportunities and that is when he considered acting as an option.

Speaking about when he took acting seriously, he said that there were certain milestones but largely went with the flow. The actor said that Dil Chahta Hai was a turnaround, where for the first time he could be himself on the screen. Saif said that he began to approach acting differently when he was working on Bazaar and has now started reinventing himself.

